Zulum condoles Malam Fatori over Boko Haram attack

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has extended heartfelt condolences to the residents of Malam Fatori, in Abadam Local Government Area, following a recent attack by Boko Haram insurgents that claimed nine lives and left four others injured.

The governor’s message was delivered by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele, who led a government delegation to the community on behalf of Governor Zulum, who is currently on an official assignment outside the country.

“We are here on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, to condole with the people of Malam Fatori over the unfortunate attack,” Hon. Mai Mele said. “The Governor has assured that the Borno State Government, in collaboration with the military, will take all necessary steps to secure the town and prevent future attacks.”

Emphasizing the strategic importance of Malam Fatori, the commissioner urged residents to remain resilient and prayerful, even as the government ramps up efforts to safeguard the community.

In recognition of the gallantry of the military forces operating in the area, Hon. Mai Mele commended their commitment and announced the deployment of excavators to dig trenches around the local government headquarters. The measure is aimed at strengthening the town’s defenses against further Boko Haram or ISWAP attacks.

He warned against any form of collaboration with insurgents, saying, “We will seek divine intervention from the Holy Quran, and anyone found aiding the terrorists will face severe consequences.”

As part of immediate relief efforts, the commissioner presented N500,000 each to the families of the deceased and N250,000 to each of the four injured victims currently receiving medical treatment.

Resettlement of Additional 3,000 Families

In a related development, Professor Usman Tar, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, announced plans to resettle an additional 3,000 households in Malam Fatori.

Speaking to journalists after the condolence visit, Tar revealed that the upcoming resettlement will raise the total number of resettled families in the area to 5,000, following the successful return of 2,000 households earlier.

“The Borno State government is committed to ensuring the safe and dignified resettlement of our people. We are providing both the security infrastructure and logistical support necessary to consolidate their return,” he stated.

Professor Tar urged community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies, emphasizing that lasting peace depends on collective effort.

Other members of the government delegation included Hon. Jamna Bong, the member representing Abadam in the Borno State House of Assembly; Aminu Chamalwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Internal Security; and community elder Maina Mohammed Tar, among others.