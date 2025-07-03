‘You’re living in bondage’ — 2Baba’s brother warns him over new partner

Charles Idibia, younger brother to Nigerian music icon 2Baba, has publicly accused the singer’s new partner of manipulating and controlling him.

In a series of emotional posts on Instagram, Charles refrained from mentioning names directly, but stated that 2Baba’s ‘girlfriend’, is behind a series of troubling developments in the singer’s life.

He alleged that she hacked into 2Baba’s phone to announce his divorce from Annie Idibia, forced him to relocate to Abuja, and undermined his business interests.

“You’ve been captured,” Charles wrote in a cryptic post, further claiming that the ‘girlfriend’ adopted 2Baba’s surname while he remained legally married.

“To the Gentle, kind, loving, peaceful being, to the guy who would not intentionally hurt a fly, who would take losses in several businesses just to avoid any form of confrontations, who makes sure everyone around is comfortable even though he is not alright,” he wrote.

“It can never be a crime to safe to move on from where you were almost losing your life and soul, but you have not moved on, you have been captured. So my heart bleeds.

“It’s one thing for a girlfriend to snoop in your phone and read messages out of curiosity or for other relationship reasons. But a girlfriend who breaks into your phone to announce your divorce, because she had doubts about you going through with it, who posts and deletes a picture of herself on your socials and ask Nigerians to help you beg her to marry her while you sleep, who convinces you to abandon your management and businesses in Lagos and move to Abuja, just to become her arm candy and dragged all over Benin and to places the real you will definitely not go.

“Who would sabotage your business trips. Who would adopt your surname, tell strangers that she is your wife while you are still legally married.”

In a follow-up message, Charles urged his brother to disconnect from social media and take time to reevaluate his life and priorities.

“A girlfriend who makes you eat your words from a podcast just because you didn’t mention her name she would have liked, is not a girlfriend but a psychotic fan,…a cancerous leech who has come to slowly but steadily destroy you and your legacy, all in the name of love,” he wrote.

“You are in one of the episodes of those ‘Crime and Investigation/ Love Passion & Murder’ you love to watch, and the victim at the end of the story is going to be you, How haven’t you realized this?. You are currently living in bondage.”

“Today being 2-7-2025, I beg you bro, take a couple of months off ALONE, Get completely off social media and let the music and businesses wait. Give yourself time to heal and reflect, and really focus on what’s important at this stage of your life,” he added.

“I beg you to do this, in the name of whatever you still hold dear, in the names of your 7 lovely kids, they would love to grow up with a healthy and happy father in future.

“You are a great chess player, you know when it’s time to step away from the chess board and evaluate the game from an outside perspective, this is that time, before it gets too late …a time to become the real you again, this isn’t you.”

Recall 2Baba went public with his relationship with Natasha in February 2025 following his separation from Annie.

The singer recently came under fire over his controversial polygamy comments — although he later apologised.

Vanguard News