‘This is not me’ – 2Baba apologises to wife Natasha, children over controversial comments

By Precious Osadebe

Popular Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has issued a heartfelt apology to his wife, Natasha, and their children following the backlash from a controversial statement he made about male sexuality and monogamy.

During a recent appearance on the 234 Mzansi podcast hosted by Nedu and others, the award-winning singer claimed it is “nearly impossible” for a man to remain sexually involved with only one woman, even if he deeply loves her. The remark quickly sparked widespread criticism and intense public debate.

In a remorseful post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, 2Baba acknowledged the gravity of his words and the hurt they caused.

He said, “I know I fxxked up with what I said. I know I am going to pay dearly for it. I’m going to pay the heavy price for this, you know; I said what I said, man. I didn’t say it appropriately.

“This is my situation; there is no excuse. I own up to that. I have hurt so many people – my fans, people that hold me up in high esteem, and millions of people who look up to me. This is not me; I’m terribly sorry for allowing myself, but one thing I’m sure of is that I’m sorry to my wife, the love of my life, Natasha. She is amazing, wonderful and smart. I’m so sorry. And also to my kids: you don’t deserve the kind of things I put them into.

“I’m Tuface Idibia; I’m 2Baba. I’m fortunate enough to have achieved a lot to have people look up to me. They call me the legend, but this talk of mine was quite unlegendary. I feel bad I own up to my mistakes.

“I know I will pay the price, but I just expressed myself. It’s something I thought we just said; we looked at it as a cruise, but the amount of response I got made me see the amount of love and respect people have for me, and for me to make that stupid statement, it cancelled everything. People that know me know that that’s not who I am. I dey talk some kinds of things.

“My music speaks for me.” I know you will be wondering if it’s the same person that said that thing.”