Why I’m back to school at NIS — Yobo

Joseph Yobo

Joseph Yobo, a former captain of the Super Eagles has said that the desire to get certified as a competent sports administrator was behind his decision to enrol at the foremost sports institution in Africa, the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Lagos.

Yobo submitted when members of the NIS Advisory Committee, led by the Director General, Philip Shaibu, visited his classroom during an inspection tour on Monday.

The committee visited the hostel, library, gyms, offices, and conference room, among others, of the 51-year-old institution.

At Yobo’s classroom, where he takes lectures as a student of Sports Management, Yobo and others said they aimed to be certified sports administrators, which would enhance their knowledge about sports.

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo in class at NIS

“From my background as a former player and a coach, I want to have the requisite experience and certification in sports management and administration.

“I believe that as a sports person, there is no knowledge too small, I need to widen my mindset from the school,” Yobo said.

A student, Abiodun Ajayi said: “I intend to mobilise more grassroots participation in the game of Volleyball.

“It has been a while since we have had a grassroots development programme for volleyball, especially at the secondary level.

“I want to bring my skills and knowledge to nurture the youths to stardom,” he said.

Akpan Charity, a student from Cross Rivers State Sports Commission, said she needed a proof as a certified sports manager.

“I want to be a certified sports manager, apart from carrying the title at work.

“I have some rudimentary knowledge of kickboxing, but I crave to have the requisite certification, which necessitated my desire to come to NIS.

Also, Ariyo Olayiwola said he was in NIS to learn the real intricacies of sports management.

“Although I know it from the periphery, but going deep into it, NIS is the best platform to learn how it can be done,” he said.

Responding from the observation of having a proper internship for the students, Shaibu said that the school would henceforth look into the practical part of the institute’s curriculum.