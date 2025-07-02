We’re changing Nigeria’s infrastructure development story — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

— Commissions Dualised, Ancillary Roads in Bwari, FCT, Says Projects Drive Inclusive Growth

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape through the execution of tangible, people-centered projects across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the commissioning of the dualised and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army Checkpoint road and other ancillary roads in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasized that the administration is working to build a Nigeria where every community is connected, every business thrives, and every citizen enjoys dignity and opportunity.

President Tinubu said the recent rollout of infrastructure projects nationwide reflects his administration’s focus on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“We have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity. These dualised and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion, they will breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and neighbouring communities,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the projects, the President noted they serve as a tangible demonstration of his administration’s belief in local capacity.

“This entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor. That decision was deliberate — it stems from our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses,” he stated. “We are not just building roads. We are building capacity, creating jobs, fostering community ownership, and proving that Nigerian contractors can deliver world-class infrastructure when given the right support.”

In his remarks, Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, described the ongoing commissioning of projects in the FCT as unprecedented and a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to improving the lives of residents, especially in satellite towns.

Wike emphasized that road infrastructure is essential to unlocking the economic potential of rural and peri-urban areas. He also praised the indigenous contractor for demonstrating competence and dedication throughout the project’s execution.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their leadership, noting that the development of modern infrastructure in satellite towns is rewriting the history of the territory and positioning it for genuine growth.

Also speaking, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, commended the President’s deliberate focus on equitable development, adding that the people of the satellite towns remain firmly supportive of the administration.

The commissioned project includes the dualised and upgraded 16.4-kilometre Ushafa to War College/Army Checkpoint road, along with other ancillary roads within the Bwari Area Council.

Dignitaries present at the commissioning included the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Senator David Jimkuta, other members of the National Assembly, Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and several former governors and senators including Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chibudom Nwuche, George Sekibo, Philip Aduda, and Mao Ohuabunwa.