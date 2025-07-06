We don’t peddle drugs – NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) states that it is not involved in any form of drug transportation.



NIPOST was reacting to an online publication that alleged that it had been used to peddle drugs since Bola Tinubu became president of the country.



The Service, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Franklin Alao, NIPOST Director of Corporate Communications, stated that there was no iota of truth in the allegation.



NIPOST said rather, it works with security agencies and logistics stakeholders, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Customs Service to deter illicit use of logistics channels.



“Any operator found to be involved in criminal activity will face immediate regulatory sanctions.

“This includes license suspension or revocation, and reporting the operator to appropriate authorities for prosecution.,” he said.



Alao said that NIPOST’s robust digital infrastructure, including the Digital Postcode and Parcel Identification System, ensured full traceability of parcels from sender to recipient.



According to him, the codes also enhance screening capabilities and deter ‘anonymous’ individuals, who are usually exploited in illicit parcel transport.



He urged the public to disregard the publication and use only licensed courier service providers, as well as report any suspicious activities to NIPOST or law enforcement agencies.



He urged media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to effectively discharge their roles in shaping public opinion and driving positive change.

Vanguard News