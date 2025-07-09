UK introduces digital eVisas for Nigerian students, workers from July 15

—Physical visa stickers to be replaced for most study, work applicants

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The British Government has announced that, from July 15, 2025, most Nigerians applying for study or work visas to the United Kingdom will begin receiving a digital eVisa instead of the usual physical visa sticker in their passport.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

The new measure is part of the UK’s wider plans to move to a fully digital immigration system.

Under the new arrangement, successful applicants will be issued an eVisa, a secure online record of their immigration status, after submitting their application and attending a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information.

Speaking on the development, the Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission, Gill Lever OBE, said the change would make it faster and easier for Nigerians to travel to the UK.

She explained that from July 15, most people applying for study or work visas will receive an eVisa, which replaces the sticker normally placed in their passport.

She said, “This is a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families.”

The High Commission clarified that this change applies only to new study and work visa applications submitted on or after July 15.

People applying before that date will continue with the existing process, which includes submitting their passport and receiving a vignette (visa sticker).

Dependents, such as spouses and children, and applicants for other visa categories, such as standard visitor visas, will still receive a visa vignette for now.

Although the visa sticker is being removed for some categories, all applicants must still visit a Visa Application Centre to provide their biometrics.

If their application does not require a vignette, they may take their passport home on the same day.

Once a decision has been made, applicants will receive an email with the outcome and instructions to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

Through this account, they will be able to access their eVisa and use the View and Prove service to securely share their immigration status when needed.

The British High Commission noted that this digital shift follows the earlier replacement of Biometric Residence Permits with eVisas for those granted leave to stay in the UK for over six months.

Applicants are advised to submit their applications through the official UK government website at gov.uk.