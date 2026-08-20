UK lists 10 ways to qualify for British citizenship in the UK

There are several routes through which people can become eligible for British citizenship, depending on their immigration status, family background and circumstances.

According to the UK government, eligible applicants may be able to apply through naturalisation or registration.

Here are 10 ways you may qualify for British citizenship:

1. You were born in the UK

Being born in the UK does not automatically make someone a British citizen.

Eligibility depends on when you were born and the circumstances or immigration status of your parents. Some people born in the UK who did not automatically acquire citizenship may still be able to apply.

2. You are married to a British citizen

People married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen may qualify for naturalisation after living in the UK for at least three years.

Unlike the standard five-year route, applicants in this category do not generally have to wait 12 months after obtaining permanent immigration status before applying.

3. You have indefinite leave to remain

People with indefinite leave to remain (ILR) can generally apply for British citizenship after holding ILR for 12 months, provided they meet the other requirements.

The standard naturalisation route normally requires five years of qualifying residence in the UK.

4. You are an Irish citizen living in the UK

Irish citizens can qualify for British citizenship through naturalisation after meeting the relevant residence requirements.

The UK government states that an Irish citizen applying through this route must have lived in the UK for five years.

5. You have settled status

People with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme may be able to apply for British citizenship.

Generally, applicants must have held settled status for 12 months before applying, unless they are married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen.

6. You have pre-settled status

Some people with pre-settled status may also qualify.

This can apply to eligible EU, Norwegian, Icelandic or Liechtenstein citizens, or their qualifying family members, who started living in the UK by December 31, 2020.

Applicants must meet the relevant residence and activity requirements before they can qualify.

7. You have a British parent

Having a British parent can provide a route to British citizenship, depending on your circumstances and the type of British citizenship held by your parent.

The UK government has separate provisions covering people seeking citizenship because of a British parent.

8. You have another connection to British nationality

Some people may qualify because they already hold another form of British nationality or have a parent who holds British overseas territories citizenship.

The rules vary according to the specific nationality and family circumstances.

9. You qualify under special circumstances

British nationality law also provides routes for people in certain special situations.

These include some stateless people, individuals who previously renounced British citizenship and certain other applicants with historic or legal connections to the UK.

10. You are a Chagossian descendant

A specific route exists for people who are direct descendants of someone born in the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Eligible Chagossian descendants can apply for British citizenship under the relevant provisions.

Commonwealth citizens may also qualify

Some Commonwealth citizens may qualify under the Windrush Scheme if they or a parent arrived in the UK before 1973 and they meet the relevant residence requirements.

Some Commonwealth citizens may also have a right of abode, which allows them to live and work in the UK without immigration restrictions.

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