Top 10 countries with cheapest mobile data in 2025

By Ochereome Ikenna

In an age driven by connectivity, the cost of mobile data can either unlock digital opportunity or shut it.

From streaming content and connecting on social media to attending virtual classes or managing remote jobs, access to affordable and reliable internet has become essential to modern life. For millions across the globe, especially in developing nations, mobile data is often the primary gateway to the internet.

Here are some of the top countries with the cheapest mobile data in 2025.

Israel

Israel has the top spot when it comes to cheap mobile data globally in 2025. Many factors contribute to this, like high competition among mobile data providers, strong infrastructure, and government policies. It has amazingly low mobile data prices at $0.02/GB.

2. Italy

Italy holds the second spot, with mobile data prices as low as $0.09/GB. Intense competition amongst providers is a big reason for cheap data in Italy. The arrival of Iliad in 2018, with aggressive pricing, created a price war that drastically reduced data costs.

3. Fiji

Fiji also boasts some of the lowest mobile data prices in the world—matching Italy at $0.09/GB. Fiji’s infrastructure investments play a key role in reducing data costs.

4. San Marino

San Marino’s prices are as low as $0.10/GB, making it one of the cheapest in the world. Reasons for this include its small size, close relationship with Italy, and strong internet infrastructure.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan’s mobile data prices are as low as $0.12/GB. Strong competition among providers and high mobile usage are key reasons for its low data costs.

6. Cambodia

Cambodia is known for having some of the cheapest mobile data prices in the world, particularly in Southeast Asia. Prices are as low as $0.12/GB. This affordability has drastically increased data consumption in the country.

7. India

India’s mobile data prices are as low as $0.16/GB. With over 1 billion users and hundreds of millions of data subscribers, this massive base allows telecom companies to maintain profitability despite the low prices.

8. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s mobile data prices are as low as $0.17/GB. The country has a high number of mobile internet users and strong competition among several major operators, which helps keep data prices low.

9. Colombia

Colombia’s mobile data prices are as low as $0.20/GB. Government policies aimed at making mobile data affordable for low-income households, along with increased competition, contribute to these low prices.

10. France

France’s mobile data prices are also as low as $0.20/GB. The launch of Free Mobile in 2012 changed the country’s telecom industry, sparking massive price competition that significantly reduced mobile data costs.

Vanguard News