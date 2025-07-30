Tinubu’s Govt committed to inclusive development — Akume

Senator George Akume.

…Says No Region Will Be Left Behind, Lauds Ahmadu Bello’s Legacy

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to equitable development across all parts of the country, declaring that “no region will be left behind.”

Akume’s remarks, delivered in Kaduna during a two-day interactive programme on Government-Citizen Engagement organised by the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, come amid criticisms by former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who alleged that the North was being sidelined by the current administration.

Responding indirectly to such claims, Akume said: “President Tinubu has assured that his administration will ensure equitable development across all regions of the country, with no area left behind. The ministers and officials present here will present facts and figures that show the North is not neglected.”

He listed achievements of the administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda, spanning economic reforms, education, health, security, infrastructure, agriculture, and food security.

According to the SGF, the administration has undertaken “bold reforms” to stabilise and grow the economy, including the unification of exchange rates and restructuring of debt. He acknowledged the pain caused by fuel subsidy removal but described it as a necessary step that has saved trillions of naira, with the savings being redirected into critical infrastructure and human development.

“Palliative measures through state governments, MSME support, and improved public transportation are helping to mitigate the impact,” he added.

On infrastructure, Akume highlighted major projects including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, and ongoing rail lines such as Kano-Maradi and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri. Housing schemes were also mentioned as part of the administration’s development footprint.

He emphasized that national security remains the bedrock of development, stating that investments in modern security equipment and the upskilling of personnel are ongoing.

On agriculture, Akume said the government is modernizing farming practices, improving access to credit, and expanding market opportunities for farmers, all aimed at achieving food security and economic empowerment.

He further noted that the administration is unlocking Nigeria’s vast natural resources through sustainable management, increased investments, and the adoption of modern technologies to drive economic growth.

Akume revealed that over 400,000 students have so far benefited from the Student Loan Programme, with disbursements totaling N53 billion. He said the government is focused on improving education, health, and social investment outcomes, while also accelerating industrialization and innovation to diversify the economy.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan; it is a vision anchored on the principles of good governance—transparency, accountability, equity, and inclusivity,” he stressed.

Paying homage to historical northern leaders, Akume praised the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, for his commitment to national cohesion and unity.

“Sir Ahmadu Bello was a phenomenal leader who stood for justice, integrity, and inclusiveness. He left a legacy that still inspires our national aspirations today,” he said.

The SGF also commended other notable figures for their roles in shaping Nigeria’s democratic and developmental path, including Chief Solomon Lar, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Shehu Dan Musa, Abubakar Rimi, Prof Suleman Kumo, Isaac Shaahu, and Prof Jerry Gana.

Akume concluded with a call for patience and collective responsibility in achieving the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating: “The journey to national development is a shared task. With unity, sacrifice, and understanding, we will build a Nigeria that works for all.”