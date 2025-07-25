Tinubu to Falcons: ‘I look forward to receiving you, WAFCON trophy’

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of encouragement to Nigeria’s Super Falcons, saying he looks forward to receiving the team and the record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, trophy in Abuja.

The Falcons face host nation, Morocco, in the final tonight at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The President’s message was delivered in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said: “You will finish strong by the Grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home.

“Your fellow countrymen and women, young and old, are rooting for you. I look forward to receiving the team, the trophy, and the officials in Abuja.”

He said their performance “over the past three weeks has been awe-inspiring. You have represented our country with pride, honour, and strength. In the pitch and off the pitch, you have demonstrated true sportsmanship.

“I was delighted to see photographs of your visit to the injured Gabriela Salgado of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana following the semi-final match.

“That simple act of compassion reflects our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard.

“If statistics alone win matches, you are already champions. Unbeaten in the group stages, victorious in the knockout rounds, and conceding only a goal in the semi-finals.

“Apart from this, you have emerged triumphant in all your previous nine finals. On behalf of a grateful nation, we are rooting for you and praying for your resounding success tonight, as you strive to achieve the crowning accomplishment of lifting a record tenth continental title.”

Presidential delegation in Morocco

“I have sent a presidential delegation to attend the final in Rabat to convey the full support of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to cheer you on to victory,” the President said.

“The delegation comprises the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, among others.

“I thank the families of the Super Falcons team, coaches, friends, the Nigerian Community in Morocco, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club and the Nigerian Mission in Morocco for their steady support throughout this competition.”

