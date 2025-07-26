WAFCON 2024: Mission X in sight as Super Falcons confront Morocco for 10th WAFCON title

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) football tournament, as nine-time champions Nigeria face host nation Morocco today at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

Nigeria left it late to beat defending champions South Africa 2-1 to secure their place in today’s final, while Morocco overcame Ghana 4-2 on penalties after a gruelling semi-final in Rabat ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The final is a rematch of the dramatic 2022 semi-final, where Morocco stunned Nigeria on penalties to reach their first-ever WAFCON final.

The two sides meet again, with the stakes higher; with the trophy on the line.

Nigeria’s experience vs Morocco’s momentum

Nigeria enter the final chasing a historic 10th WAFCON title. Remarkably, the Super Falcons have never lost in a final, winning all nine they’ve contested. Their experience on the continental stage is unmatched: nine WAFCON titles, nine FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances and four Olympic Games campaigns.

In contrast, this is only Morocco’s second final appearance, but the Atlas Lionesses have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. After finishing runners-up in 2022 and qualifying for their first-ever Women’s World Cup in 2023, they are determined to claim their first continental title, spurred on by a passionate home crowd in Rabat.

Nigeria: Tactical balance and attacking depth

Coach Justine Madugu’s side has found an ideal blend of discipline and flair. Defensively, Nigeria have conceded just once in five games, a penalty in the semi-final against South Africa. The back four of Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashleigh Plumptre have formed one of the tournament’s most consistent units.

In midfield, Halimatu Ayinde and captain Rasheedat Ajibade have provided tireless running, tactical intelligence and attacking drive. Ajibade, in particular, has stepped up as both creator and scorer.

Nigeria’s 11 goals have come from eight different players, the most diverse goal-scoring record in the tournament.

And they have done all that without a significant contribution from Asisat Oshoala, a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year. The forward has played just 110 minutes and scored one goal, but she remains a potential game-changer for the Super Falcons.

Morocco: Fluid attack, fragile defence

Under Jorge Vilda, Morocco have been one of the most exciting attacking teams, leading the tournament with a joint-high 11 goals. Midfield duo Ghizlane Chebbak and Yasmin Mrabet have scored seven of those, combining technical brilliance with clinical finishing.

But their offensive strength has come at a cost. The Atlas Lionesses have conceded six goals and kept just one clean sheet. Their defensive unit has remained unchanged through five games, but midfield gaps have made them vulnerable — something Nigeria will be eager to exploit.

Head-to-head between Nigeria and Morocco

This will be the fourth meeting between Morocco and Nigeria at the WAFCON. Their first two encounters came in 1998 and 2000, with Nigeria emphatically defeating the North Africans 8-0 and 6-0, respectively.

Those remained Morocco’s only appearances at the tournament until 2022, when they hosted the competition. By then, a transformative Women’s Football Strategy had propelled them to the brink of glory.

In that 2022 semi-final, Morocco stunned Nigeria in a dramatic match that saw the Super Falcons reduced to nine players after two red cards. The game was eventually decided on penalties, with the hosts emerging victorious.

Today’s clash offers Morocco a chance to level the head-to-head and for Nigeria to reaffirm their status as the undisputed queens of African football.

