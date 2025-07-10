Tinubu support group engages celebrities for re-election campaign

President Bola Tinubu

A new political support group, Relax! Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has unveiled plans to amplify the achievements of President Bola Tinubu through a celebrity-led outreach strategy.

The leader of RTIFN, Ahmed Bala, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said this was aimed at reshaping public perception ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The campaign will feature some celebrities in our quest to provide Nigerians with accurate information on the accomplishments of President Tinubu’s administration.”

He said the group would bring together actors, musicians and entertainers across Nigeria’s vibrant creative and entertainment sectors.

“This movement is designed to give Nigerians the facts – the real achievements – rather than allow misinformation and propaganda by opposition forces to shape public discourse.”

According to Bala, the group, will be inaugurated in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, on July 24 in Abuja.

Bala said the group would anchor its message on four thematic pillars.

“We say no to violence. We stand by his mandate to drive Nigeria forward. Together, we build the nation of our dream and no pain, no gain.

“We have to go through this and support Mr President in his great works to move Nigeria to greater heights.”

He said the inauguration would also feature the presentation of a compendium of 223 achievements of the Tinubu administration over the last two years.