Tinubu not using Buhari’s death for political gains – APC replies ADC

The APC in Lagos State says President Bola Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari reflect not opportunism, but loyalty and national leadership.

The Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, made this remark in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Oladejo was reacting to a statement made by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alleging that the president was exploiting Buhari’s death for political publicity.

Oladejo described the statement as baseless, tasteless, and a new low in the political desperation of ADC.

“This statement is not only reckless but also grossly disrespects the memory of a former Head of State whose legacy—whether one agrees with it or not—shaped the democratic and security architecture of Nigeria.

“The ADC, in its rabid quest for relevance, has chosen to trample on national grief for a cheap headline.

“Let it be made abundantly clear: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari shared a political alliance rooted in mutual respect, democratic ideals, and nation-building.

“Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tribute to the late president reflect not opportunism, but loyalty and national leadership.

“It is hypocritical for any party, especially one as electorally irrelevant as the ADC, to lecture the APC on decorum or empathy,” Oladejo said.

According to him, while Nigerians are in mourning, the ADC sees only an opportunity to stir controversy and provoke division.

“This shows how out of touch the party is with the mood of the nation,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to see through “this dangerous attempt to politicise a moment of collective reflection.”

Oladejo said, “We further call on the ADC to tender an immediate apology to the family of the late president, the Nigerian people, and the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, at a time when unity, not division, is needed, the APC will not be drawn into the wrong politics of the ADC.

He said that Tinubu remained focused on governance, national security, economic revival, and honouring those who have served the nation with distinction.

“We will not tolerate further disrespect toward the memory of a national leader,” Oladejo said. (NAN)