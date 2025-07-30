Tinubu appoints new Fire Service CG

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Olumode Samuel Adeyemi as the new substantive Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), effective 14th August, 2025.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), signed by its secretary, Abdulmalik Jibrin.

“This appointment follows the imminent retirement of the current Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola, on 1th August, 2025, upon attaining the age of sixty.

“DCG Olumode Samuel Adeyemi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having transferred his service from the FCT Fire Service to the Federal Fire Service and grown to the rank of Deputy Controller-General of Fire in the Human Resource Directorate of the Service Headquarters.

“In the course of his career, the Officer has attended and passed all mandatory In-Service trainings, command course as well as other courses within and outside the country.

“He has served in various capacities and is equally a member/fellow of the following professional associations including Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.

“The Board extends its appreciation to the retiring Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola for his remarkable contributions to the development of the Federal Fire Service while also acknowledging his dedication and commitment to the service, and the numerous initiatives he spearheaded during his period of service”, the statement added.