Temporary disruption hits SIM services nationwide

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) says there will be temporary disruption of SIM-related services across all mobile networks in Nigeria.

ALTON disclosed this in a statement signed on Tuesday by its Chairman, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary, Mr Damian Udeh.

Adebayo said the disruption follows a directive from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to switch to a new identity verification platform.

He explained that the migration process has caused unforeseen technical challenges, affecting the availability of SIM services nationwide.

“The new platform aims to improve the integrity and efficiency of identity management systems.

“However, the transition has temporarily hindered Mobile Network Operators from offering seamless SIM-related services,” he said.

He said operators will not process SIM swaps, replacements, new activations, or related services during this period.

“ALTON and member firms are working with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NIMC, and other authorities to fix the integration issues.

“We regret the inconvenience and urge subscribers to delay SIM-related requests until further notice,” he advised.

Adebayo assured the public of continued commitment to secure and high-quality telecoms services.

He added that timely updates would be shared as the situation progresses. (NAN)