LG Expands AI Ecosystem: From Smart TVs to Connected Home Experiences

From L-R: Mr. Paul Mba, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria; Mrs. Adeola Ogunyemi, Head, Channel Distribution & Sales, Ecobank Nigeria; Mr. Choongbae Seok, Product Director, Media Entertainment Solutions, LG Electronics, Nigeria; Mr. Moses Osime, Corporate Communications Manager, LG Electronics, Nigeria

…as Partnership with Ecobank Makes Smart Living Affordable Through AI TV Financing

LG Electronics Nigeria reaffirmed its leadership in innovation with the successful hosting of the LG Smart TV AI Press Conference, themed *“From Smart Devices to Smart Living – The Age of Automation. The event, held at Ecobank Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together technology leaders, industry experts, and media representatives to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining modern living in Nigeria.

At the event, LG unveiled its latest range of AI-powered Smart TVs—OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD—all powered by LG ThinQ AI, the company’s proprietary platform that learns user preferences, responds to voice commands, and connects seamlessly with other LG appliances. These innovations reflect LG’s mission to move beyond smart devices to deliver intelligent, connected living experiences.

To make these technologies more accessible, LG announced a strategic partnership with Ecobank Nigeria to launch a flexible Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) Scheme. This initiative allows customers to purchase LG Smart TVs and other home appliances while spreading payments over time, promoting both affordability and financial inclusion.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, highlighted LG’s vision of integrating AI into everyday life. “Our AI-powered products are designed to simplify living, enhance comfort, and create a connected lifestyle for our customers. With AI at the heart of our innovation, LG continues to redefine what it means to live smart,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Distribution Channels & Sales at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasized the impact of the collaboration: “This collaboration is more than a financial solution; it is a bridge between aspiration and reality. It allows more households and businesses to participate in the digital transformation shaping our continent.”

Beyond TVs, LG demonstrated how its AI ecosystem extends to washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners that communicate and adapt to user behavior—creating smarter, more sustainable homes.

Reinforcing its global leadership, LG recently received **17 awards at the IFA 2025 Innovation Awards**, including *Best of IFA* for the **LG SIGNATURE OLED T**, the world’s first wireless transparent TV.

The LG Smart TV AI Press Conference reaffirmed LG’s role in driving intelligent automation in Africa—transforming homes into connected spaces where technology and convenience blend seamlessly.