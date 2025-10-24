LG, Ecobank partner to drive smart living with flexible financing solutions

Ecobank

By Cynthia Alo

LG Electronics Nigeria has announced a partnership with Ecobank Nigeria to offer flexible financing options that allow consumers to own LG’s latest range of AI-powered Smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners without the burden of full upfront payment.

The partnership, unveiled at Ecobank headquarters in Lagos with the theme , ‘From Screens to Scenes with AI Smart TVs, introduces Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) scheme , a Buy Now, Pay Later model that lets customers spread payments over a period of up to 24 months.

Speaking at the event, Head of Distribution Channels and Sales at Ecobank Nigeria, Dr. Adeola Ogunyemi, said the collaboration bridges technology and finance to improve living standards.

“We believe technology should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few. Our partnership with LG is a powerful step toward democratizing smart living by offering flexible payment plans that put premium AI-powered devices within reach of more Nigerians. By combining Ecobank’s financial expertise with LG’s cutting-edge innovation, we are creating opportunities for households to embrace smarter, more connected lifestyles without the burden of upfront costs.

“This collaboration goes beyond financing; it’s about empowering Nigerians to experience the future of living today. As smart homes become the new norm, Ecobank is proud to support this transformation by providing convenient, affordable solutions that enhance quality of life. Together with LG, we are unlocking the potential of AI technology to deliver comfort, convenience, and connectivity to homes across Nigeria, making smart living not a luxury, but a reality.”

On his part, Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, LG Electronics,said LG’s AI-powered products including OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs, as well as smart refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners are designed to simplify living, enhance comfort, and create connected lifestyles.

“With AI at the heart of our innovation, LG continues to redefine what it means to live smart,” he added.

Also speaking, Head SMEs, partnerships and collaborations at Ecobank, Omoboye Odu, said the partnership embodies creativity, innovation, and the spirit of progress.