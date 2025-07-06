SENATE: How state assemblies killed state police in Constitution amendments

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Prominent stakeholders across the six states of the South-West converged in Lagos at the weekend for the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, where the Senate observed that previous amendments did not resolve several fundamental questions of governance affecting Nigeria

Consequently, the upper chamber noted that diverse initiatives it promoted to introduce state police; enshrine the roles of traditional institutions in the Constitution and devolve more powers to subnational governments, among others, in the previous amendments did not secure two-thirds approval at the state assemblies.

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, made these observations at the public hearing held at the Water Crest Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

At the hearing were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; South-West Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ìjájá II); Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe; Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Oba Adewale Shotobi, and Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye, among others.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, the National Assembly had made five different attempts to review the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), each of which had culminated in some amendments in the grundnorm.

Represented by the Leader of the Senate and Vice Chairman on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, at the hearing, Jubrin observed that previous amendments did not tackle several fundamental issues of national importance confronting the federation.

Jubrin, thus, spoke passionately on the need “to come up with a constitution that will address the fundamental issues confronting Nigeria”.

He went on: “In response to the demands of Nigerians, the National Assembly has enacted five amendments to the Constitution, known as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Alteration Acts.

“These amendments tackle various issues related to good governance, institutional strengthening, and national aspirations.

“However, several fundamental issues of national importance remain unresolved, requiring more than just routine law-making by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

“These issues continue to dominate public discourse with many Nigerians advocating for legislative action to address them.

“We received hundreds of memoranda addressing key issues that have not yet been resolved by the previous amendments, mainly due to a lack of national consensus and the evolving dynamics of modern governance.”

He highlighted several fundamental issues that had not been decisively addressed to include electoral reforms and adjudication; judicial reforms focused on case management and administration; enhancement to local government administration, involvement of traditional institutions in contemporary governance, ensuring gender equity and inclusion in governance; devolution and distribution of powers and concerns related to security and policing, among others.

Jubrin added that the Committee “has carefully reviewed and drafted all the memoranda that we have into bills”.

The DSP said: “We are now presenting them to you all for further input and discussion.

“Members of the committee hold no preconceived opinions to impose upon you but are committed to being guided by legislative practices grounded in the highest ethical standards, integrity, open-mindedness, and patriotism.”

Commending the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for organising the public hearing, Sanwo-Olu observed that the challenges confronting the federation “are significant and wide-ranging.”

He highlighted some of the challenges to include the pursuit of genuine federalism and the devolution of powers; empowering and enhancing our local governments; establishing new states to bring governance closer to the people; reforming the electoral and judicial systems, boosting the involvement of women and youth in political landscape and ensuring the security and welfare of the citizens, including the crucial discussions around state policing.

According to him, the challenges go beyond just constitutional concerns; they strike at the heart of what it means to be Nigerian. They reflect shared aspiration for a fairer, more equitable, and thriving nation.

He, therefore, noted that the decision of the Senate “to hold the hearing in Lagos highlights the city’s vital role in the development of our nation’s democracy. The meeting is not just another chapter in our constitutional history.

“It is a special and invaluable chance for the people of Lagos and the entire South West region to have a direct and meaningful say in shaping our nation’s highest law. The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy, outlining our rights, responsibilities, and the very framework of our governance.

“As we embark on this critical process of reviewing our constitution, we must be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, equity, and justice. It is crucial that we listen to everyone—men and women, young and old, from all corners of our communities. Their hopes, worries, and dreams should shape the amendments that come out of this process.

Also, speaking on behalf of state assemblies in the South-West, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly/South-West Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, pledged to support the National Assembly in the review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the state Houses of Assembly will give due consideration to all proposals before the National Assembly.

“When transmitted to the state legislatures, we are going to consider all the bills purely in the national interest”, he added.