Gunmen kill seven in Plateau community

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen on Monday night stormed Georo community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing seven persons in an attack that threw residents into panic.

The attackers, who invaded the community at about 10:20pm, reportedly opened fire sporadically, killing some persons in their shops and others at a local restaurant.

A member of the community, Mr Bot Silas, who confirmed the incident, said, “The gunmen stormed the community at about 10:20pm and started shooting sporadically.”

Silas said, “Some of the victims were killed in their shops, while others were attacked at a local restaurant where food was being prepared.”

He added, “Seven persons were killed in the attack, and the incident caused serious panic among residents of the community.”

Silas said, “The attackers came at night and started shooting, forcing residents to scamper for safety.”

Reacting to the incident, spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the attack and described it as unacceptable.

Tengwong said, “The killing of innocent people in Georo is condemnable and must not be allowed to continue.”

“I call on the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to protect communities and apprehend those responsible for the attack.”

Tengwong added, “We call on the relevant security agencies to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that residents can live and carry out their legitimate activities without fear.”