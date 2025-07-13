SBS students shine at ‘Waloyo’ musical as Founder unveils free literacy tool

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bold move to tackle Nigeria’s literacy crisis, Modupe Adeyinka-Oni, founder of Standard Bearers School and the iAfrica Cloud School Foundation, has announced the launch of EduLab 360, a free phonics and literacy program that will be available on YouTube from August 1, 2025.

The initiative was unveiled during Waloyo: The Musical Voyage, a vibrant celebration of music, education, and impact, held at Alliance Française in Lagos on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Adeyinka-Oni described the YouTube rollout as a “gift to Nigeria” and a major step toward building a more literate society.

“We believe in Nigeria, and we believe every child should have access to quality education. That’s why we started the iAfrica Cloud School Foundation, to bridge the education gap and showcase the endless possibilities that emerge when we invest in our children.”

The EduLab 360 program is designed to teach children and adults how to read, write, and communicate effectively within nine months, completely free of charge. Adeyinka-Oni emphasized that the tool is not only for children, but also for adults, second-chance learners, and entire communities.

“All you need is a laptop or smartphone. Gather learners in a cluster, play the videos, and in nine months, they’ll be reading,” she explained. “We want to cut out the middlemen and empower women in places like Makoko and other underserved communities. We want to reduce the number of beggars. This is how we start, through literacy.”

Founded in 1996, Standard Bearers School (SBS) has spent 28 years nurturing children through inclusive, life-transforming education. The iAfrica Cloud School, launched in 2021 as the school’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, is now scaling its impact nationwide through technology.

Further explaining the school’s inclusive approach, Adeyinka-Oni said, “At Standard Bearers School, you wouldn’t believe that some of the children who performed today have special needs, that’s how inclusive we are. We build children for life.”

She also highlighted EduLab 360 as a valuable resource for teachers, who can model lessons from the trained educators featured in the videos. The foundation plans to expand the platform to include foundational numeracy and eventually the full K–12 curriculum.

“So far, we’ve self-funded everything. But we’re open to partners, NGOs, individuals, government agencies, who see the value in this and want to join hands with us to transform Nigeria.”

Addressing the government, she issued a direct call to action:

“It’s free. Let the children in your schools use it. Tell them it’s on YouTube. Many people have smartphones but don’t know they can learn with them. We need everyone on board.”

Expressing hope that in five years the foundation will have reduced illiteracy in Nigeria by at least 30% through EduLab 360, Adeyinka-Oni added, “The problem of Nigeria today is not just the government’s. It’s all of us. And we all need to get involved if we want to make Nigeria great again.”

The launch of EduLab 360 marks a significant moment in grassroots-driven education reform, one that places powerful learning tools directly in the hands of the people, with the goal of unlocking a brighter future for millions.

The highlight of Waloyo: The Musical Voyage was a vibrant showcase of student talent through group songs, solo performances, and choral arrangements. The theme song, Waloyo, meaning “upliftment”, echoed messages of hope and transformation throughout the event.

The musical featured stirring renditions including Order My Steps, I Need an Angel, Don’t Worry, Be Happy, and Eye Adaba, a solo by student Tiwa Olaniyan about strength and freedom.

“Eye Adaba is basically about flying high and achieving our dreams,” Tiwa said. “SBS has helped me to be creative and confident. I now believe I’m a leader of my own.”

Sharing her journey of transformation, 11-year-old Shalom Nubi, another student performer, said, “Today was one of the best days of my life. When I came to SBS, I couldn’t even speak in front of people. Now, I stood on stage and sang. I’m so proud.”

Veteran artist and guest celebrity Yinka Davies, visibly moved by the performances, said, “These children own the show. They are the stars. The delivery, pitch, and clarity were amazing. What Standard Bearers is doing here is inspiring. We must all do our part.”