Jakande unveils free back-to-school packages to pupils

File image of African children going to school,

By Alade Aromashodu

Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Oluwaseyi Jakande, has unveiled free back-to-school packages to pupils in 27 public primary schools in the LCDA.

The initiative, which aimed at alleviating the financial burden on families during critical resumption period, includes donation of school bags, exercise books and pencil.

Speaking at the event held at the council’s premises, Jakande reiterated that the initiative is a direct fulfillment of his campaign promise to prioritise education as a means to uplift the community and provide brighter future for children in the LCDA, adding: “this is a significant step towards alleviating poverty in our community, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed without placing undue strain on their families.

“Simultaneously tomorrow, Monday, September 15, 2025, Distribution Committee would be in the 27 primary schools to conduct donations of the packages to pupils and it’s expected to conclude by 10am.

“Today’s event serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to the education sector and our promise to bring the HEWA agenda to fruition. The HEWA Agenda—focusing on Health and Environmental Sustainability, Education and Empowerment, Works and Security, Agriculture, Tourism, and Culture—has education at its core.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have embarked on various education-themed programmes that reflect our unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence. One of such initiatives is the Summer Boot Camp, designed to equip our students with essential skills and knowledge during the holiday period. This program has not only enhanced their academic performance but has also provided them with the confidence to excel in their studies, chairman stated.

Jakande’s administration which has been focusing on education, recently organised a mock examinations to prepare students for GCE examinations, providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

His words: “We have distributed free GCE forms to indigent students in our community, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their pursuit of higher education. We understand the challenges many families face, and we are committed to breaking down those barriers.

“These initiatives are all part of our broader strategy to enhance educational outcomes and empower our youth. We have resolved to place primary education at the heart of our development priorities. We cannot aspire to build a great society if the foundation of our children’s learning is weak. This administration is committed to investing the necessary resources to enhance public primary education in Odi-Olowo-Ojuwoye, aiming for better outcomes,” Jakande said.

In her own speech, Mrs Otenaike, Council’s Manager, noted that the initiative would give

hope, reduce burden on parents, and send a clear message to children that their dreams are valid and that their future matters.

She urged the pupils to go to school with pride, heads held high as the community believes in them.