US: Reps demand reinstatement of 5-yr multiple entry for Nigerians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the recent decision by the United States government to shorten the validity of non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens, describing the move as unfair, harmful to bilateral relations, and detrimental to millions of law-abiding Nigerians.

Rising under a motion of urgent public importance, Hon. Muhammad Muktar, alongside co-sponsors Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Hon. Adefiranye Ayodele Festus, Hon. Atu Chimaobi Sam, and Hon. Akiba Bassey Ekpenyong, called on the U.S. government to immediately rescind the new policy, which reduces visa validity from a five-year multiple entry to a three-month single entry.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Colleagues, this House must rise in defense of the ordinary Nigerian whose aspiration to study, work, or reunite with family in the U.S. now stands threatened by a unilateral policy shift,” Hon. Muktar declared.

The lawmakers expressed concern that the July 8, 2025, policy change by the U.S. Department of State will have far-reaching consequences on business operations, academic pursuits, and family connections, particularly among members of Nigeria’s vibrant diaspora community.

“This new policy will inflict significant consequences across multiple spheres,” Muktar stated, adding that it could undermine Nigeria’s strategic objective of attracting monthly remittances of over $1 billion through diaspora bonds.

The motion emphasised the historic and strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States, which has been built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and robust cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and security.

“It is deeply disturbing that this policy shift comes despite decades of goodwill, sacrifices, and bilateral efforts invested by both governments and citizens to promote common goals,” the motion noted.

The House also highlighted the vital contributions of Nigerians living in the United States, describing them as one of the most educated and productive immigrant communities in the country.

“Nigerians in the U.S. have made enormous contributions to healthcare, technology, academia, arts, and public service. Names like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dr. Bennet Omalu, and Uzoma Asagwara are just a few among many,” the motion stated.

Lawmakers also recalled the efforts of the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group (NUSPFG), which has consistently engaged with U.S. institutions, Congress members—including Rep. Chris Smith—and State Department officials to advance mutual understanding and address issues around security, profiling, and immigration fairness.

Mindful of the potential damage to diplomatic ties, the House unanimously resolved to: Condemn in strong terms the U.S. government’s decision to downgrade Nigerian visa status without due consideration of the strategic and people-centric relationship between both nations; Urged the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the U.S. Department of State to rescind the new visa policy and restore the five-year multiple-entry visa regime previously granted to Nigerians;

Mandated the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group to formally communicate the House’s position to U.S. Congress, the State Department, and the Embassy in Nigeria, and intensify diplomatic efforts for fairer immigration policies;

Directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage the U.S. Government diplomatically to prevent further erosion of relations and to protect the dignity and mobility of Nigerian citizens;

Encouraged continued dialogue between Nigerian and American institutions—both governmental and non-governmental—to resolve concerns on security, human rights, and policy misperceptions.

The House urged the U.S. to adopt a more nuanced approach that reflects the realities of both nations’ long-standing cooperation and to reaffirm its commitment to people-to-people diplomacy, especially as Nigeria continues to play a vital role in regional peace and democratic consolidation in Africa.