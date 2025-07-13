Protest: Peace returns to UniJos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Calm has returned to the University of Jos (UniJos) following a peaceful protest by students over deteriorating sanitary conditions in their hostels, which disrupted academic and administrative activities on Thursday.

The demonstration, which began early in the morning, saw students block access to the institution’s Permanent Site campus, demanding accountability and immediate intervention from school authorities regarding poor hygiene, blocked toilets, and contaminated water supply.

In response, the University administration swiftly engaged with student leaders and issued a public clarification addressing the concerns.

According to a statement by the Senior Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications), Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, no cleaning contractor is owed nine months of unpaid wages as widely alleged. He noted that while financial constraints have led to some delays, about five months of arrears have already been paid.

Mr. Abdullahi explained that in line with public service financial protocols, contractors are paid only after services are rendered. He stressed that any contractor who failed to work during the period under review cannot expect payment, as the University cannot process invoices for incomplete or unexecuted tasks.

He added that misinformation surrounding the issue contributed to the tension on campus, and the University deemed it necessary to set the record straight to prevent further misunderstanding.

Following a productive meeting with student representatives, the University management approved immediate actions to address the sanitation issues, including the urgent evacuation of waste from hostel premises and the commencement of hostel renovations.

Mr. Abdullahi commended the students for their peaceful and mature approach to the protest. “Their willingness to engage through dialogue reinforces the spirit of community and cooperation that UniJos is known for,” he said.

Earlier in the day, frustrated students had decried the appalling living conditions, citing overflowing refuse bins, blocked toilets, and a failed soak-away system believed to be contaminating their water supply.

“We wake up to the stench of human waste, and now we’re being forced to drink water possibly mixed with sewage,” one student lamented.

The University’s timely response, coupled with its commitment to improved sanitation and student welfare, was key in de-escalating the protest and restoring normalcy to the campus.

The administration reiterated its dedication to maintaining a safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment for all students.