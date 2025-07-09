Protest in Abuja over Osun LG polls

…as CSOs demand enforcement of court ruling

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Protesters under the aegis of the Nigeria Society for Democracy and Good Governance (NSDGG) and the Coalition of Civil Society for Justice and Equity (CCSJE) took to the streets of Abuja on Wednesday, demanding that the Federal Government enforce court judgments declaring the occupation of Local Government Council Secretariats in Osun State by All Progressives Congress (APC) officials as illegal.

The protest, which began at the Unity Fountain and proceeded to the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Finance, highlighted the escalating tension over the alleged disregard for judicial authority and its threat to democratic governance.

The civil society organisations urged the Attorney General, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Minister of Finance to intervene by recognising and funding only the duly elected officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the protesters, the PDP Chairmen and Councillors were validly elected on 22 February 2025, in an election conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

However, despite court rulings voiding the appointments of APC officials, the party’s functionaries allegedly continue to occupy council offices across the state.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, Chairman of the CCSJE, Comrade Collins Idowu, described the situation as a ‘profound threat’ to the rule of law and democratic governance.

He emphasised the financial and constitutional dangers of the ongoing crisis, calling on the Minister of Finance to withhold further allocations to illegally occupying APC officials and instead channel funds to the duly elected PDP Chairmen and Councillors.

“The current situation in Osun State is not merely a political issue; it is a profound threat to the rule of law and democratic governance.

“Despite clear court judgments that have invalidated the APC officials’ claims to their positions, they continue to occupy Local Government Council Secretariats, undermining the very foundation of our democracy. This blatant disregard for judicial authority and electoral integrity is alarming and poses significant financial implications for the state and its citizens,” Idowu said.

On his part, the spokesperson for the NSDGG, Ambassador Usman Saidu Calculus, also described the situation as a threat to democracy.

He warned that continued financial support to those without a legal mandate sets a dangerous precedent and may trigger instability and chaos at the grassroots level of governance.

“The NSDGG stands firm in its commitment to promoting democracy and good governance in Nigeria, and we believe that your actions in this matter will reflect the government’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and the principles of democracy.

“We demand that the government act decisively to rectify this situation by recognising the rightful representatives of the people and ensuring that public funds are allocated accordingly. The citizens of Osun State deserve to have their voices heard and their choices respected,” he said.

The protesters submitted letters to the offices of the Attorney General and the Minister of Finance, demanding strict adherence to the rule of law and the full implementation of valid court rulings.