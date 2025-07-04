Proactive mindset will keep Nigerians ahead of criminal elements – Deputy Speaker

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has emphasized the importance of adopting a proactive mindset as a critical strategy to stay ahead of criminal elements in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the book “One Step Ahead of One Chance Robbers and Other Criminals” by SP Adebayo Jogbojogbo in Abuja, the Deputy Speaker—represented by his Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs, Dr. Jerry Nwohu—commended the author for promoting public awareness and personal security.

He described the book as a valuable contribution to educating Nigerians on how to identify and respond to potential threats. According to Kalu, being proactive and vigilant is essential for safeguarding lives and property in the face of increasing criminal activities.

Rt. Hon. Kalu urged all Nigerians to embrace a culture of security consciousness and make use of resources like the book to stay one step ahead of those who threaten public safety.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Defense praised SP Jogbojogbo for his timely contribution to public security education through the book. Represented by a senior official, the Minister emphasized the growing need for security awareness and knowledge, especially considering Nigeria’s current security challenges.

He applauded the book’s role in raising public consciousness and offering practical guidance to help individuals protect themselves. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote security education and foster a safer society for all.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commended SP Jogbojogbo for his dedication to public safety education. Represented by the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ajax Adewale, the IGP acknowledged the author’s efforts in balancing his police duties while producing a relevant and practical guide on crime prevention.

The IGP lauded the book’s practical insights aimed at empowering citizens with the knowledge to enhance their personal security. He described it as a crucial resource for individuals and institutions alike, encouraging Nigerians to take advantage of the guidance it offers to better protect themselves and their communities.

Highlighting the strong connection between personal and national security, the IGP urged the public to prioritize their safety and develop a greater awareness of their environment. He reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to supporting crime prevention and public education efforts.

In his address, the author, SP Adebayo Jogbojogbo, called on Nigerians to take collective responsibility for community safety. He explained that the book is designed to equip readers with knowledge, awareness, and practical strategies for avoiding opportunistic crimes—not to create fear or panic, but to empower and protect.

He encouraged readers to use the book as both a hands-on guide and a catalyst for meaningful conversations about security, vigilance, and community cooperation.

Also speaking, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, praised the book’s timeliness and its alignment with the Nigeria Police Force’s reform agenda, especially in strengthening community policing and enhancing security communication.

He emphasized the value of strong collaboration between the police and the public in preventing crime, noting that the book supports the Force’s drive toward community-driven security solutions.

While congratulating SP Jogbojogbo on his intellectual achievement, the FPRO expressed optimism that the book would serve as both a practical tool and an inspiration for further research, dialogue, and cooperation in advancing public safety.