Prince Tyndale pays tribute to late Ifeanyi Ubah on first anniversary of his passing

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A year after the passing of the renowned business mogul and statesman, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, tributes continue to pour in, with Prince Tyndale Okoli-Egbo, a close associate and political ally, describing the late Senator as a “giant” who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

Reflecting on the sad event, Prince Okoli-Egbo said, “It is exactly one year ago today that we lost a giant who revolutionized the business and political scene in Nigeria. Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah was a man whose life embodied resilience, vision, and service. I still remember the moment the news broke — right there on the pitch during my morning exercise. It was a painful and sudden loss, not just for Anambra South, but for Nigeria as a whole.”

He described Senator Ubah as more than a legislator — a bold entrepreneur, grassroots mobilizer, and a true bridge between the people and the system.

“From education and youth empowerment to infrastructure and economic development, his impact was both far-reaching and genuine,” he noted.

Prince Okoli-Egbo, a senatorial hopeful under the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the Anambra South Senatorial District, further emphasized the legacy of the late Senator:

“In the Senate, he stood tall — always advocating for the Southeast and marginalized Nigerians. He was a consistent voice for unity and a better Nigeria. His legacy lies not just in the projects he championed, but in the hope and courage he inspired.”

As the nation marks the one-year remembrance of Senator Ubah’s passing on July 26, 2024, in London, Prince Okoli-Egbo urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from his ideals.

“Though he is gone, his ideals live on. May we, on this solemn anniversary, find strength in his example and continue the work he began with integrity, courage, and unwavering commitment to the people.”

Senator Ubah’s passing continues to resonate deeply across Nigeria, particularly in Anambra South, where his grassroots presence and development efforts earned him widespread respect and admiration.