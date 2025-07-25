Police warn against illegal transport union operations in Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force

The Ogun Police Command has warned unauthorised union operators in the transportation sector against fomenting troubles with duly registered union operators.

The command said that anyone caught causing a breach of public peace would be prosecuted according to the law.

The command gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Omolola Odutola, on Friday in Abeokuta.

Odutola said only eight transport unions were authorised to operate and collect revenue within the public transport sector in the state.

She said the attention of the command has been drawn to the unlawful activities of certain unapproved union operators engaging in disruptive conduct.

The spokesperson added that unauthorised unions have been fomenting trouble and creating unnecessary conflict with duly registered unions operating in Ogun.

“Following a communiqué dated July 8 from the Ministry of Transportation, the following unions, sub-sectors, and organisations are recognised as the only authorised bodies.

“They are also duly permitted to operate and collect revenue within the public transport sector in Ogun.

“Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)—Buses and Taxis, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)—in collaboration with Ogun Stations Operation Management Services (OSOMS), Ogun State Park Management Services (OGSPAM)

“Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN)—Motorcycle Taxis (Okada), Articulated Motorcycle and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN)

“Others include Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Organisation (ROMO), Riders and Owners of Tricycle Organisation (ROTO), Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (TORAN), and Three Wheelers Operators and Riders Association (TWORA).

“In view of the above, any union, group, organisation, or individual operating outside of these listed bodies is considered illegal and will be treated as engaging in unlawful activity and posing a threat to public safety,” she said.

Odutola said that such unauthorised activity would be met with immediate enforcement action, including arrest and prosecution.

She noted that groups or associations seeking legal recognition must approach the appropriate offices of the state government for the proper registration and approval process.

The spokesperson reiterated that the command remains committed to maintaining peace, safety, and lawful conduct within the transportation sector.

She added that any group or individual that engages in acts capable of breaching public order would be dealt with in accordance with the law. (NAN)