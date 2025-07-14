Photos: Shettima, Gbajabiamila arrive London to accompany Buhari’s body to Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in London on Monday morning on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima was accompanied by the president’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and was received in London by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

The visit was confirmed in a post shared on the vice president’s official X account on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu, in a formal announcement of his predecessor’s death, had on Sunday directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany the body of Buhari back to the country.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s elected president from 2015 to 2023, had earlier ruled the country as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985. As a mark of respect, President Tinubu has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-staff.

See photos below.