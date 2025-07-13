Panic as suspected armed robbers kill two in Ebonyi

…Victims include school proprietor, youth dragged over iPhone

By Jeff Agbodo

Fear and anxiety have gripped residents of Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a violent attack by suspected armed robbers that claimed the lives of two individuals.

The victims were identified as Sunday Oyibe, a renowned school proprietor and chairman of the Timbers Association in Ishielu, and a young man, Chukwu Ebuka, who was reportedly shot during a struggle over his iPhone.

Confirming the tragic incident, the President of the Agba Town Union, Mr. Sunday Chukwu Nwadibia, lamented that the community has been under siege from armed criminals for over a year, resulting in the loss of lives, property, and widespread economic hardship.

According to Nwadibia, the latest attack occurred at two strategic junctions in the community—one of which, Orie Agba, is near his residence. He narrated how the hoodlums, armed and wearing military camouflage and bulletproof vests, stormed the area, shot indiscriminately, and left a trail of destruction.

“I climbed an upstairs to observe them when they came close to my office. They were shooting heavily. They shot Mr. Sunday Oyibe, who later died at the hospital, and also gunned down Chukwu Ebuka, who people said was trying to resist them from taking his iPhone,” he said.

The town union leader also disclosed that the gang had earlier robbed a POS operator of N2.7 million, kidnapped a man from the community’s market last month, and snatched a Toyota Corolla and five motorcycles in previous attacks.

“These criminals operate mostly at night, masked and dressed like soldiers. Their activities have shut down nightlife and crippled economic activities in Agba. Once it’s dark, the entire community goes into lockdown out of fear,” Nwadibia added.

He appealed to security agencies to intervene urgently and restore safety to the community.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the killing of the two persons. He said the Command is awaiting full details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer in Ishielu for further action.

“Yes, I am aware of the incident in Ishielu. I will speak with the DPO to get the complete report,” Ukandu stated.

The community is now calling on the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts in combating the growing wave of criminality in the area before it escalates further.