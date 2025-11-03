Gunmen kill two in Ebonyi community 

FILE IMAGE

The police command in Ebonyi says it is on the trail of suspected gunmen, who killed two persons at Oriuzor community in Ezza-North Local Government of the state.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Spokesman of the command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki that the incident occurred on Nov. 1.

Ukandu said that Ifeanyi Ogele , a barber, was shot dead in his shop while Obumneme Nweke, a commercial tricycle operator, popularly known as “Keke Rider” was killed not too far from the barber’s shop.

He said the command had launched investigation into the motive behind the killings, adding that those behind the crime would definitely be arrested.

“For now, no arrest has been made but our men are on their trail,” Ukandu said .