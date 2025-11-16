Police kill armed robber, rescue kidnap victim, arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Police in Ebonyi State have killed an armed robber along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road in Ishielu Local Government Area and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

The command also rescued a kidnap victim and arrested three suspected kidnappers in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, warned that Ebonyi State is no longer conducive for criminal elements and urged them to stay away.

According to him, “The Ebonyi State Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its fight against criminal elements operating within the state.

“On 12th November 2025, operatives of the Command, while on patrol along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard sporadic gunshots and distress screams.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled. The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.”

Ukandu added that on 13th November 2025, a kidnapping syndicate operating around the Ezzangbo axis abducted one Obasi ThankGod, tied him up, and abandoned him inside a hotel toilet while demanding a ransom of ₦5 million.

“Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects: Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, fdc, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents while ensuring criminal elements have no hiding place in Ebonyi State.

Ukandu added that the CP appreciated the cooperation of residents, particularly their timely and credible information, which continues to aid police operations.