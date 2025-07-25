NYSC honours OPM Founder Chinyere, for exceptional welfare of corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has honoured the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, with an award for outstanding employers with exceptional welfare packages for corps members.

The award was presented during the 2025 NYSC/Corps Employers Workshop, held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Port Harcourt City Local Government Secretariat. Themed “Strengthening NYSC/Corps Employers Partnership for Improved Service Delivery”, the workshop aimed to foster stronger collaboration between the scheme and employers of corps members.

Representing the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, at the event, the Deputy Director of Operations, NYSC South-South Area Office II, Mr. Chijioke Duru, lauded King Chibuzor for his exemplary commitment to the welfare of corps members posted to OPM facilities. He noted that the workshop provided a vital platform for strategic communication, harmonization of employer perspectives, and policy enlightenment.

“This gathering is more than a workshop — it is a call to duty for all corps employers to actively partner with NYSC in enhancing service delivery and ensuring the well-being of our youth,” Nafiu emphasized.

In his response, King Chibuzor expressed deep appreciation to NYSC for the consistent deployment of corps members to OPM’s numerous free facilities, including the OPM Free Specialist Hospital, Free Schools, and Free Legal Team.

“I want to thank the NYSC management for their partnership and for sending highly committed corps members who have proven to be assets across our various service facilities,” he said.

He also recounted recent gestures towards corps members, including gifting a parcel of land and offering automatic employment with free accommodation to a corps member who served at the OPM Free School for children with autism and Down syndrome. Another corps member, a nurse, was sponsored by King Chibuzor to work abroad with all expenses—passport, visa, and flight—fully covered.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government and Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board, Prof. Ibibia Worika, assured that the administration of the State’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.), remains fully committed to the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

Also speaking, the Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, stressed that corps members, being mostly non-indigenes, deserve exceptional hospitality and support from host communities and employers alike to enhance their contributions to national and state development.

The event was well-attended by security chiefs, government functionaries, and key stakeholders, who commended King Chibuzor Chinyere’s exemplary leadership in corps member welfare.