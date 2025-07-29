‘No loose guard’: Changing how we think about risk

By Rosemary Iwunze

When Nigerians talk about “the hustle,” the focus is almost always on work, from the businesses people are building to the side gigs and salary jobs that keep things afloat. But what about the house that hustle built? The gadgets, the furniture, the electronics, and even the remote work tools that make everyday life more convenient? These, too, are hard-earned assets, and many go completely unprotected.

In one of the more striking videos from Leadway Assurance’s now-viral ‘No Looseguard’ campaign, a man proudly dismisses his personal assistant’s caution while inspecting a new house. He’s convinced nothing could go wrong. Moments later, a flood makes its entrance uninvited and unstoppable. The scene ends in chaos, and viewers are left somewhere between laughter and reflection.

That blend of humour and hard truth is what’s making the ‘No Looseguard’ campaign stand out, not just in the insurance industry, but across Nigeria’s entire financial services space. It’s using wit, realism, and local nuance to address a deeply overlooked issue: Risk.

Because the reality is this, many Nigerians live just one unfortunate incident away from losing everything they’ve worked for, and there’s statistics to prove it.

“According to the Situation Report published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on September 25, 2024, over 1.15 million people across 31 states in Nigeria have been affected by flooding.”

The message at the core of ‘No Looseguard’ is simple but urgent. While we go to great lengths to secure our homes with metal gates, CCTV, and security dogs, we often ignore the most sustainable form of protection: financial coverage. A single fire, burglary, flood, water leak, or power surge can erase years of effort in one sweep with no warning, no mercy.

What makes this campaign different from the usual run of insurance adverts is how it speaks the audience’s language. The humour isn’t just for laughs; it’s a tool for truth-telling. The characters, the scenarios, even the catchphrases all feel like slices of everyday Nigerian life. And that’s intentional. In a sector often seen as too complex or elite for the average citizen, ‘No Looseguard’ brings the conversation to the street.

At the heart of the ‘don’t be caught off-guard’ campaign message is Leadway’s Householder Insurance, a policy that covers everything from electronics and furniture to valuables and building structures. Whether you’re a tenant, homeowner, business owner, or living in shared housing, the idea is clear: your space and what’s inside it deserve a safety net.

More than affordability or simplicity, what seems to resonate with Nigerians is that the coverage fits real life, no long paperwork, no confusing clauses, just real-world protection that fits everyday lives.

And it’s not just theory. The stories already exist and are relatable. Families who returned home from Christmas holidays to find their homes looted. Landlords footing the bills for water damage caused by unseen pipe bursts. Fires that raze entire apartments. These aren’t rare, and you know it.

In an industry often weighed down by low trust and poor engagement, Leadway’s approach feels refreshing. It doesn’t rely on jargon or scare tactics. Instead, it leans into something more powerful: cultural truth and emotional connection.

The ‘No Looseguard’ movement has triggered an important shift in how people talk about security and protection. It’s making the conversation less about fear and more about readiness. It’s nudging people to move from reactive to proactive. To consider that being “security-conscious” should go beyond padlocks and prayers.

So, the next time someone confidently says, “I no dey looseguard,” you can ask a better question: “Have you covered your home?”

Because in today’s Nigeria, peace of mind isn’t just about being street-smart, it’s about being prepared for the unexpected, especially where you lay your head.

So I say to you too #NoLooseguard