Nigerians struggling to survive, Archbishop Borokini tells Tinubu

…Says economic hardship affecting churches

…Commends Tinubu on forex stability, infrastructure, and security

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Akure Diocese, Most Revd Simeon Borokini, has raised concerns over the worsening economic hardship in the country, saying it is taking a toll not just on individuals and families but also on religious institutions.

Speaking during his charge at the first session of the 15th Diocesan Synod, themed “Trusting the God of Abundant Grace,” held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Oda, Akure, the cleric lamented that many Nigerians are struggling to survive, with even churches feeling the impact due to dwindling contributions from members.

“The church doesn’t receive any subvention from the government,” Borokini noted. “It survives on the contributions of members. But if the economy is bad and people don’t have money, the church also suffers. That’s why we’re calling on the government to improve the economic situation.”

He emphasized the need for the federal government to focus on creating industries and employment opportunities, stressing that economic growth would not only empower citizens but also strengthen institutions like the church that depend on public goodwill and support.

Archbishop Borokini, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity, especially in the northern part of the country. He noted that while the problem hasn’t been completely solved, there has been visible progress.

“There is a noticeable reduction in banditry and kidnappings in the North, possibly due to the efforts of the Defence Minister and security agencies,” he stated. “Although we can’t give a 100% score, there is improvement. But more needs to be done nationwide, particularly in addressing herdsmen attacks and kidnappings, which remain a threat to farmers and travelers.”

He added that resolving security issues would lead to better food production and ease the hunger being experienced across the country.

The Archbishop also applauded the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for the facelift being given to Abuja, noting visible improvements in infrastructure not just in the capital but in other parts of the country.

“Infrastructure should be intensified to make life easier for the general populace,” he urged.

Borokini called on President Tinubu to prioritize job creation for graduates and unemployed youths, warning that idleness could lead to social vices.

“I’m not saying the government must provide jobs for everyone, but efforts must be made to create opportunities that will engage our youths. It is crucial for national development and security,” he said.

On the economic front, the cleric commended the President’s reforms in the foreign exchange market, describing the naira’s recent stability as a positive development.

“We commend the President on the foreign exchange reforms, which have brought some level of stability,” Borokini added.

In his overall assessment, he rated the Tinubu administration at 60 percent, urging the government to do more in the areas of economic recovery, job creation, and national security to ease the suffering of the Nigerian people.