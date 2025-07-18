Nigeria needs authentic leadership to break free from bondage – Obasanjo

By Adeola Badru

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, describing Nigeria as being in a state of “bondage”.

He believed that true recovery is only possible with a leader who prioritises national interests over sectional agendas.

Obasanjo made the remarks during a courtesy visit from the southern leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The visiting delegation included former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo; Prince Nweze Onu, NNPP National Deputy Chairman (South), among others.

In his address, Obasanjo emphasised the need for Nigerians to rise and actively engage in addressing the country’s challenges, including insecurity and economic instability.

He urged citizens to stand up rather than passively observe, warning that failure to do so could lead to worse leadership.

“The leadership we have seen so far has been characterized by tribal affiliations, Fulani, Hausa, Yoruba, each focused on protecting their own interests.

“What we need is a true Nigerian leader who cares for the whole country, ” he lamented.

Obasanjo criticised Nigeria’s failure to fulfill its potential as a leader among African nations, stating, “Nigeria has disappointed Africa and the world”.

He called for a shift in political priorities, urging politicians to recognise that governance is about serving the people’s needs.

NNPP leaders

While speaking after the meeting, Oguntoyinbo, echoed Obasanjo’s sentiments, stressing that political motivations should focus on national development.

He called on leaders to prioritise the welfare of citizens and prepare for the 2027 elections by choosing leaders who genuinely want to improve Nigeria.

The NNPP’s South West Vice Chairman, Chief Ademola Ayoade, emphasised the visit was also for prayers and guidance as the party begins consultations for the upcoming elections.

He reassured that the NNPP remained united and committed to its goals without plans to join any coalition at this time.

The NNPP leaders expressed their gratitude for Obasanjo’s guidance, affirming that his wisdom will help navigate the political landscape ahead.

