Labour Party ratifies Nenadi’s leadership; Abure ‘welcome to revalidate membership’

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman has ratified the party’s interim national committee.

Read Also: Cabal exploited Buhari’s weak moments to smuggle in memos – Gambari

The party also urged interested members interested in retaining their membership to revalidate their statues while new members were encouraged to register.

These decisions were taken after a meeting

of the Governor Alex Otti-led 9 member statutory National Executive Committee (NEC), in Abuja, on Friday.

While speaking on behalf of other NEC members, Otti appealed to party faithful including the former National Chairman, Julius Abure, to sheath their swords and support the new leadership to rebuild the party.

Otti equally said, “The reason we are here is to ensure that our party is preserved and no matter what it takes, our party will be preserved. It will be sad if we can’t preserve what was handed down to us. The party is bigger than us.

“Thank you NLC that you formed this party but you must realize that the party is now bigger than the NLC. The prayer of every father is for his son to be bigger than him.

“The Supreme Court judgement urged the respondents in that matter should be humble enough to respect the constitution of the party.

“What we are doing today is to start the process of getting a new leadership for the party following due process in a structured matter.

“Starting from ward congresses, the state congresses, zonal congresses to the National convention. We are only 9 statutory members of the party because the tenure of others has expired.

“By the powers conferred on us we are establishing an interim NWC whose only function is to manage the party until we put in place a new leadership for the party.”

Also speaking during the event, the National

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, advised Abure and his team to respect the rule of law by submitting themselves to the new order.

A communique issued after the meeting which was read by the Interim National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwochocha, explained that the meeting was duly convened by Statutory NEC members, in line with the LP’s Constitution and pursuant to the decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered on 4th April 2025.

The court judgement was given in respect of the case between Sen. Nenadi E. Usman (Labour Party National Caretaker Committee Chairman) v. Labour Party & Anor suit number SC/CV/56/2025 which confirmed that the tenure of Barr. Julius Abure.

According to Nwochocha, meeting was attended by Statutory members of the National Executive Council, the Board of Trustees (BoT), leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Trade Union Congress (TUC).

At the end of deliberations, the party took the following decisions:

Labour Party leaders

“The NEC unanimously ratified and inaugurated the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Nenadi E. Usman as the Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the interim National Secretary among other persons.

“The NEC approved the detailed schedule for the conduct of Ward Congresses, Local Government Area Congresses, State Congresses, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention of the Labour Party.

“The National Secretariat is mandated to publish the guidelines and timelines to ensure transparent and democratic elections at all levels.

“The NEC approved the constitution of statutory committees to supervise Membership Revalidation and New Member Registration across the country.

“These committees shall work with the National Secretariat, State Chairmen. and relevant stakeholders to ensure credibility and inclusiveness. The National Secretariat is mandated to publish the list and membership of the Committees.”

On the party’s position with respect to the Anambra State Governorship election, the communique read: “The NEC reviewed the status of the Party’s participation in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial Election and various scheduled by-elections in senatorial districts and federal constituencies across the country.

“The NEC reaffirmed the commitment of the Party to fielding credible candidates and directed the INWC to conclude necessary preparations with INEC in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”

While reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and the supremacy of the Labour Party Constitution, the party’s NEC warned members against any parallel structures or activities inconsistent with its resolutions.

In an appeal for unity and reconciliation, the communique read: “The NEC urged all stakeholders, members, and supporters of the Labour Party to close ranks, eschew divisive tendencies, and work together in unity to build a strong, people-oriented, and ideologically driven political movement capable of rescuing Nigeria.”

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies to discharge their statutory responsibilities impartially and professionally to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the forthcoming elections.

Roll call

Those who attended the meeting include: the Abia State Governor, Alex Offl,Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu Deputy Governor of Abia State,

Chief S.O.Z Ejiofoh Chairman of BOT, Alhaji Salisu Mohammed Secretary Board of Trustees and Comrade Joe Ajaero President, NLC.

Others are : Comrade Deborah Yusuf Chairperson NLC National Woman Leader, Comrade General N. A. Toro, Trade Union Congress Secretary. Senator Nenadi E. Usman National Charman, Interim National Committee, who wasn’t physically present sent in apologies.

Another set of attendees included: Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja mni NLC General Secretary, Comrade Festus Osifo President Trade Union Congress and Senator Darlington Nwokocha National Secretary. Interim National Committee

Party insiders say the meeting signals a critical step toward repositioning the LP ahead of future political engagements, including preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News