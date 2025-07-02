Niger Emirate convenes security summit to address insecurity

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Minna-Niger Emirate Council, comprising six local government areas, has cried out for help over the incessant banditry attacks on their communities in the past few months and has therefore convened an emergency security summit to address the situation.

The local government concerned: Kontagora, Mariga, Magama, Rijau, Wushishi and Mashegu.

There had been incessant attacks by bandits on these local government areas, unabated in the past few months with many lives lost and scores of villagers abducted.

Many of the villagers who are predominantly farmers have been forced out of their ancestral homes as a result of the frequent attacks.

Worst hit in recent times are Gulbin Boka and Kwanan Dutse in Mariga local government, where two Military Camps were invaded by the bandits, killing seventeen soldiers, and many others were injured.

The Summit tagged: “First Kontagora Emirate Security Engagement and Town Hall Meeting” is conveyed by the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji.

The Speaker in a Statement issued in Minna yesterday disclosed that the summit had become inevitable as a way of finding a lasting solution to the incessant problem.

“The need for the security summit had become necessary since all the conventional approaches towards addressing the security challenges within the Emirate are not yielding the desired results.

“While the security agents battle to curtail the onslaught by these enemies of the people, the situation has escalated in recent times, leading to the killing of promising Nigerian Soldiers and innocent villagers and this cannot continue.

“As a people, we must come together to agree on the way forward because these criminals are not magicians, they are human beings like us and the situation must therefore be confronted so that our people, especially the farmers, can enjoy some level of peace.

“The esteemed sons and daughters of Kontagora Emirate cannot fold their hands and allow these animals, disguised as human beings kill our people and our security agents and make lives meaningless for the entire population”, he declared.

The Speaker said the Security Engagement and Town Hall Meeting is aimed at collectively addressing the pressing issue of insecurity in the Emirate and therefore called for the attendance of all stakeholders towards finding a lasting solution to the situation,” the statement added.

The Summit which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 5th at the Emir of Kontagora Palace is expected to have in attendance, all former and Present Senators, all former and Present House of Representatives members, all Present State House of Assembly Members, Present Commissioners, Present Local Government Council Chairmen, Present Director Generals and Special Advisers.

Others to be in attendance according to him are all retired Military Officers from the rank of Lieutenant, all DIGs and AIGs of Police, all Former and Present Commissioners of Police, all Present Councilors and other top dignitaries who are sons and daughters from the Emirate saying, “the issues of security is a collective responsibility, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.