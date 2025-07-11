NGE fixes 3rd Lateef Jakande memorial lecture for July 23

Late Lateef Jakande

By Ishola Balogun

Lagos — The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced the upcoming 3rd edition of the prestigious Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, set to hold on July 23, 2025.

The event, organized annually by NGE honors the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, a revered journalist, former governor of Lagos State, and past President of the NGE is scheduled to take place at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement jointly signed by the President, Mr Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary, this year’s lecture comes against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the role of journalism in nation-building. The theme for 2025 is “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society,” reflecting Jakande’s legacy of public service and media influence.

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun will chair the occasion, while Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the Special Guest of Honor, while Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, will be the Guest of Honor.

In his remarks, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, stated, “This lecture series is a fitting tribute to Alhaji Jakande’s legacy – one that embodies dedication to journalism, governance, and service to Nigeria. We are proud to continue this tradition of fostering dialogue on the crucial role of media in nation-building.”

The series was inaugurated in 2023, with Chief Felix Adenaike, a Fellow of NGE, delivering the inaugural paper. Last year, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day and Arise TV, delivered a lecture on the theme “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

NGE said the lecture will be another opportunity for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the public to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of journalism and its critical role in shaping Nigeria’s multi-ethnic nation.