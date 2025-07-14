NatCom appoints new MD/CEO as part of strategic transformation

NatCom Development and Investment Limited, the privatized legacy national telecommunications carrier, has announced the appointment of Mr. Soji Maurice-Diya as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Maurice-Diya assumes leadership at a pivotal time in NatCom’s evolution, bringing over 20 years of international experience across the telecommunications, infrastructure, logistics and technology sectors. A globally recognized business leader, he is known for his strategic foresight, financial expertise, and a strong track record of guiding organizations through periods of growth and transformation.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Saint Louis University (summa cum laude), a master’s in architecture from the University of Florida, and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Yale School of Management. He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Directors and the Nigerian Institute of Architects and served on the Yale School of Management Alumni Advisory Council—reflecting

his commitment to professional excellence and global best practices.



Through the course of his career, Mr. Maurice-Diya has held senior roles at leading global firms, including Etisalat, ExxonMobil, IBM, American Tower, and EY LLP. He has led major business transformation initiatives, fostered innovation, and built high-performing teams in complex and competitive markets. In his most recent role as CEO of a global digital infrastructure subsidiary, he spearheaded an ambitious expansion of the company’s footprint—doubling its points of presence—and forged strategic partnerships focused on digital inclusion, especially in underserved communities. His impact-driven leadership style has earned him a reputation as a forward-thinking executive with a deep understanding of evolving market dynamics.



Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Maurice-Diya said, “It is a rare privilege to lead NatCom at such a defining moment. I am energized by the opportunities ahead and look forward to working closely with the Board and management to unlock greater value from our infrastructure and shape a future-focused, sustainable business. Our goal is clear: to position NatCom as a robust, investor-friendly enterprise that delivers on Nigeria’s digital aspirations.”



The Board of Directors expressed full confidence in Mr. Maurice-Diya’s ability to lead NatCom into its next chapter, citing his extensive industry experience, strategic clarity, and proven leadership.



Alhaji Isah Kollere, Chairman of the Board, stated. “Soji’s appointment marks a bold step in our strategy to reposition NatCom for long-term growth. His exceptional credentials and leadership make him the ideal choice to guide the company through its next phase. We are confident that under his leadership, NatCom will evolve into a commercially viable, innovation-led, and sustainable business.”



The Board also extended its sincere appreciation to outgoing CEO Mr. Adrian Wood for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the organization.