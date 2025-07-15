NAPTIP flags off nationwide training on human trafficking data collection

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has launched a nationwide step-down training on the revised data collection for the implementation of Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Human Trafficking.

Declaring the workshop open on Tuesday in Enugu, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs Binta Bello, stated that the training marked a critical milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance data-driven responses to human trafficking.

Bello, who was represented by the South East Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr Jonathan Ukpai, said the workshop was the culmination of the project tagged “From Policy to Action: Implementation of the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria (2022–2026)”.

Bello explained that in 2024, the agency undertook an internal review of its data collection tools, introducing key improvements, including disability indicators, to ensure more inclusive and accurate reporting.

“These revised instruments were further refined in collaboration with a consultant to align them with the project’s framework, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive national database and a dynamic data dashboard.

“The reviewed tools were pilot-tested during a training of trainers held in Abuja from July 1 to July 5.

“This workshop serves to cascade the knowledge to frontline officers across NAPTIP offices, State Task Forces, and partner Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“I express deep appreciation to both the Swiss Government and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their sustained partnership and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking,” she said.

In his speech, the Enugu State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, commended NAPTIP for its numerous efforts in curbing human trafficking.

Udeh pledged the state government’s commitment and assistance to ensure that the agency received all the necessary support to ease their work.

On his part, NAPTIP’s Director of Research and Programme Development, Mr Josiah Emerole, emphasised the critical role of data in combating human trafficking.

Emerole, who was represented by his deputy director, Mr Rasheed Olatunji, noted that the training was coming at a time when the agency and the federal government, under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, focused on evidence-based performance.

While stressing that reliable data is the bedrock of accountability, the director said the participants were trained on the reviewed data collection instruments, which were developed to enhance evidence-based programming and improve coordination across national and sub-national levels.

According to Emerole, the workshop aimed to strengthen data collection and reporting on the implementation of Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Human Trafficking.

In his goodwill message, the UNODC Country Representative, Mr Cheikh Toure, commended the enthusiasm and commitment of stakeholders working at the frontline of Nigeria’s anti-trafficking response.

He announced that the next major milestone would be the launch of the National Action Plan Reporting Dashboard on July 30, to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

According to Toure, the harmonised reporting tools reflect a deliberate emphasis on gender responsiveness and disability inclusion.

The Country Director praised the Enugu State government for supporting the NAPTIP State Task Force, emphasising the importance of strong sub-national partnerships in ensuring the sustainability of counter-trafficking efforts.

Vanguard News