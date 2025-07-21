Monarch pushes for Inclusive Nigerian Constitution

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

King of Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State, His Majesty, Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie 1, is spearheading a push for a Nigerian constitution that truly reflects the wishes and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

The royal father who spoke on the sideline of the public hearing, organized by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (South-South Centre A) in Yenagoa, emphasized the need for a constitution that is non-discriminatory, protects the rights of women, and recognizes the role of monarchs as custodians of culture, tradition, and unity across the country.

His words, “My position is that we have a constitution that is reviewed to reflect the wish and aspirations of Nigerians, a constitution that will not discriminate but protect the rights of women and the rights of the royal fathers as the custodian of our culture, tradition and our unity.

“I have repeatedly advocated for a constitution that can give at least one seat to woman in the senate, three seats in the House of Representatives from across the zones and six seats for women in each state of house of assembly.

“In addition to promoting women’s representation, constitutional recognition of royal fathers’ responsibilities is vital for maintaining harmony in their kingdoms.”

He added that in an era where technology like artificial intelligence and social media are shaping societal interactions, constitutional guidelines would help balance tradition with modern realities.

“We are no longer in the Nigeria of 1920,” the royal father noted and stressed the need for a constitution that addresses contemporary challenges while respecting cultural heritage.

King Obukohwo Whiskey also stated that the constitutional recognition of royal fathers’ responsibilities was crucial for maintaining peace in their respective kingdoms.

According to him, “this is particularly important in today’s Nigeria, where younger generations are engaging with modern issues like social media and artificial intelligence.”

“Do not forget that royal fathers don’t have another home. Their kingdom are their homes. We have over 2000 kingdoms in Nigeria, if there is peace in the over 2000 kingdoms it means there is peace in 774 LGAs, 36 states and Abuja inclusive. Who does that? It is the royal fathers who are not entitled to security votes and don’t have any constitutional duty.

“So, we believe giving a constitutional role to traditional rulers will give them more empowerment to be able to carry their people along better,” he added.