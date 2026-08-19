Sam Amuka’s courage, editorial freedom shaped Vanguard newspapers – Osoba

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has praised Vanguard newspapers founder and veteran journalist, Sam Amuka, for his courage to take risks and his contributions to the Nigerian newspaper industry.

Osoba spoke at the launch of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid and Vanguard Book Launch and Reunion held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he served as chairman of the event.

Speaking on Amuka’s career, Osoba said the veteran journalist had consistently demonstrated courage and innovation, recalling his involvement in the establishment of several media publications.

“I always praise him for taking risks. He started Happy Home magazine,” Osoba said.

He also credited Amuka with playing a key role in the establishment of The Punch, saying the newspaper reflected the personality and vision of its founder.

“It was him that started The Punch newspaper, building the newspaper in his own image,” he said.

Osoba recalled that Amuka later established Vanguard in 1984, describing the newspaper as another product of the veteran journalist’s vision and leadership.

“In 1984, he started Vanguard,” Osoba said.

According to the former governor, one of Amuka’s major strengths as a newspaper proprietor is his commitment to editorial freedom.

He said Amuka gives journalists and columnists sufficient room to express their views, describing the practice as an important feature of his leadership.

“He allows freedom in his paper. He allows his columnists to express themselves,” Osoba said.

Osoba commended the Vanguard Media Alumni Association for organising the event to celebrate Amuka, whom he described as a great Nigerian journalist who remains active in the profession.

He said Amuka’s continued involvement in journalism and his passion for the profession deserved recognition.

Osoba also celebrated present and past editors of Vanguard newspapers by inviting them to join him on stage as part of the reunion and celebration of the newspaper’s history.