Missing Ogun teenager found dead with vital organs mutilated

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday launched an intensive investigation into the brutal killing of a 16-year-old boy, Lawal Wahab, whose mutilated body was discovered along the Old Express Road in Igbile-Ijebu.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She said, Wahab, who had been living with his grandmother, was reported missing by his father, Mr. Lawal Olumide, earlier this month.

She added that the tragic discovery was made on July 23, 2025, when residents alerted authorities to a decomposed body in the area.

According to Odutola, “upon examination, police found that the head, both wrists, heart, and genitals had been gruesomely removed, indicating a likely ritual killing”.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Omu-Ijebu Division swung into action and arrested suspects identified as Salawu Omikansola, 25, and Serefusi Agemo, among others.

Odutola said, one of the suspects reportedly gave a voluntary confession, which has been documented and recorded on video.

The statement reads, “the deceased, who had been staying with his grandmother, was declared missing by his father, Mr. Lawal Olumide .

“Tragically, on July 23rd, 2025, his lifeless and decomposed body was discovered along the Old Express Road, Igbile-Ijebu.

“A preliminary examination revealed that the head, both wrists, heart, and genitals had been gruesomely removed—suggesting ritualistic motives.

The spokesperson noted that, due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites shortly after recovery.

“The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites due to the state of the remains.

The case file, alongside exhibits, is being prepared for immediate transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for further discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices”, she added.

The Command urged residents of the state to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station