Police detain suspected ritualists for teenage boy’s murder

The Police Command in Ogun has detained for prosecution two men for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy, Wahab Lawal.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Odutola said the deceased, who had been living with his grandmother, was reported missing by his father, Mr Olumide Lawal.

“Tragically, on July 23rd, his lifeless and decomposed body was discovered along the Old Express Road, Igbile-Ijebu.

“A preliminary examination revealed that the head, both wrists, heart and genitals had been gruesomely removed, suggesting ritualistic motives.

“Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, officers from Omu-Ijebu Division apprehended some suspects in connection with the murder,”she said.

The spokesperson stated that, upon their arrest, one of the suspects allegedly provided a voluntary confessional statement, which was also recorded on video.

Odutola disclosed that the deceased had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites due to the state of the remains.

She said that the case file, along with exhibits, had been prepared for immediate transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for further discreet investigation.

She noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices.

She, however, said that the command condemned the heinous act and assured the public that justice would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“The command urges the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation,” she said.

