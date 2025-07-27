Missing Ogun teenager dead, vital organs mutilated

•Suspects arrested

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy, Lawal Wahab, whose body was found mutilated along the Old Express Road in Igbile-Ijebu.

Spokesperson for the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Wahab, who had been living with his grandmother, was reported missing earlier in July by his father, Mr. Lawal Olumide.

The decomposing body was discovered on July 23, 2025, after residents alerted security personnel. Police said parts of the body were missing at the time of recovery.

According to Odutola, based on intelligence, officers from the Omu-Ijebu Division arrested two suspects—Salawu Omikansola, 25, and Serefusi Agemo—in connection with the incident, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others.

She noted that one of the suspects has made a statement, which has been documented and recorded.

Odutola said the remains of the deceased were buried in accordance with Islamic rites due to their condition. She added that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for further inquiry.

The Command urged residents to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.