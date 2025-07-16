LASU prof advocates indigenous knowledge for Africa’s development

By Efe Onodjae

A Professor of Philosophy and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Oseni Taiwo Afisi, has called for a radical rethinking of Africa’s development and intellectual trajectory by reclaiming indigenous knowledge systems and integrating them into education, governance, and technological development.

Delivering the university’s 108th inaugural lecture titled “The Oracle and the Algorithm: Authority, Knowledge, and Africa’s Intellectual Future,” Prof. Afisi argued that Africa’s continued underdevelopment is deeply tied to epistemic hegemony, intellectual marginalisation, and neocolonial structures that have delegitimised indigenous knowledge systems in favour of Western models.

“The binary that frames tradition as regressive and modernity as progressive is itself a colonial artefact,” he said, urging scholars and policymakers to restore dialogue between Africa’s ancestral wisdom and contemporary scientific progress. “The oracle and the scientist, the seer and the sceptic need not exist in opposition.”

He traced how colonial encounters displaced Africa’s coherent and ethically grounded systems such as Ifá and Ubuntu, branding them as superstitious while imposing Western education and epistemology as the only valid knowledge systems. This epistemic displacement, he noted, has resulted in a deep identity crisis among African youths, leaving them torn between communal values and Western individualism.

“Despite gaining political independence, many African countries remain economically and intellectually dependent on former colonial powers,” he observed, pointing to structures that prioritise the export of raw materials while importing foreign theories and governance models ill-suited for African realities.

The lecture also addressed the ethical erosion in leadership, where communal responsibility has given way to corruption and impunity, hindering governance and creating disillusionment among the continent’s youth.

However, Prof. Afisi expressed optimism, insisting that Africa’s intellectual sovereignty can be reclaimed through what he described as “philosophical reconstruction.” This, he said, requires a deliberate effort to integrate indigenous systems into education, policy, and technology while embracing global scientific advancements.

“Authority in knowledge must serve justice, and justice begins with listening to voices long silenced: the elder, the healer, the mother, the seer, the land, and the community,” he said.

In his recommendations, Prof. Afisi called on scholars to embrace epistemic pluralism by legitimising indigenous methodologies within global academic discourse while maintaining rigorous, socially responsive research. Educators were urged to reform curricula to incorporate African perspectives in science, logic, and ethics, using local languages and oral traditions to teach critical thinking rooted in African realities.

To policymakers, he advocated for the integration of African philosophies into humanities and science education while formalising the interface between biomedicine and traditional healing systems. He also proposed making philosophy a compulsory subject in Nigeria’s JUPEB and A-Level systems to nurture reflective and culturally sensitive leaders.

For technologists, the professor emphasised the need for African-designed AI systems that reflect communal accountability and ethical standards rooted in African values such as Ubuntu. He called on cultural custodians and community leaders to preserve oral traditions and indigenous knowledge as living systems relevant for modern governance and civic life.

He concluded by emphasising that Africa can only progress by “illuminating its past anew,” calling for a partnership between tradition and innovation in shaping the continent’s future.

“It is a call for pluralism, not relativism; for dialogue, not dogma,” he said, challenging Africa to move forward without severing the wisdom that has shaped its societies for generations.