Lagos assembly moves to regulate marriages

Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly has proposed a bill to streamline marriage documentation and ensure proper records for marriages and dissolutions across the state.

During Thursday’s plenary, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa disclosed this at the Second Reading of the Marriage and Dissolutions (Except Marriages under the Marriage Act) (Registration) Bill, 2025.

Obasa stressed the importance of continually making laws that protect both spouses and children in marriage arrangements.

He said the bill is titled: ‘A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Registration of Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage (Except Marriage under the Act) in Lagos State and for Other Connected Matters’.

Obasa then referred the bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC for further legislative scrutiny.

Explaining the bill earlier, Mr Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, said many marriage-related legal issues stem from unclear documentation.

Ajomale (Oshodi-Isolo II) said: “If passed, this bill will simplify legal procedures related to marriage registration and dissolution in the state.”

He added that it would assist embassies and foreign missions in verifying marital status during visa applications.

Ajomale also noted the bill would ensure uniform marriage records across the IBILE division — Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe I) described the bill as a progressive step aligned with modern standards of marriage regulation.

Tobun noted that the bill would clarify the rights of both husband and wife under customary marriage.

He said the law empowers partners to enter and exit marriages within the boundaries of legality.

However, he raised concerns about people who meddle in marriage proceedings and urged the inclusion of penalties for such interference.

Mr Solomon Bonu (Badagry I) emphasised the need for a proper database, aligning the state with global marriage registration standards.

Bonu said any dissolution of marriage must be sanctioned by a court to ensure legality and fairness.

He also suggested penalties for single mothers who exit marriages without legal recourse and husbands who shirk marital duties.

Mr Moshood Aro (Ikorodu II) remarked that the bill would give clearer legal structure to male responsibilities in marriage.

Aro also proposed that the law should permit distance marriages through established legal means, including cross-border unions.

Ms Omolara Olumegbon (Lagos Island I) highlighted the importance of child welfare in marital laws and urged provisions for full child support.

She said this was especially needed in broken marriages to ensure minors are properly cared for under the law.