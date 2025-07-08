Ladoja’s son declares father ready for Olubadan throne

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — As anticipation mounts over the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, Isaac Ladoja, son of High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has declared that his father is fully prepared to ascend the revered throne.

This follows the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on Monday, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Isaac stated: “The long wait for the crown has been worthwhile. My father’s experiences have uniquely prepared him for this royal leadership role.”

Though an official selection has yet to be announced, public interest and support continue to swell around High Chief Ladoja, a respected elder statesman, former governor of Oyo State, and prominent member of the Olubadan traditional succession line.

The Olubadan-in-Council is expected to issue a formal pronouncement soon, in line with Ibadan’s well-established traditional protocols for succession.