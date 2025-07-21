Labour Party can never be compromised under my watch – Abure

By John Alechenu

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the Labour Party (LP), the Julius Abure-led faction on Monday convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja, with key party leaders and stakeholders in attendance.

Present at the meeting were the factional National Chairman, Julius Abure; National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk; National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh; National Youth Leader, Ken Ahanotu; and Labour Party state chairmen from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also in attendance was the party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In his opening address, Abure reaffirmed his commitment to defending the integrity and ideals of the party.

“We have laboured to build this party, and under my watch, the Labour Party can never be compromised,” Abure said. “Our commitment to this party was clearly demonstrated during the 2023 elections.”

He noted that despite internal and external challenges, the party has remained strong and resolute in its mission to deliver credible leadership and governance to Nigerians.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed called for unity and a renewed sense of purpose ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Labour Party is not a party to walk away from. The successes of this party cannot be ignored,” he said.

“We recorded over 10 million votes, which was later reduced to 6 million — we all know what happened. I am here as a peacemaker.

“In the past, a coalition succeeded in voting out a sitting Nigerian government. That is what we in the Labour Party aim to do in 2027.”

The meeting is coming at a time when the Labour Party is grappling with internal divisions, with different factions claiming legitimacy over its national leadership.